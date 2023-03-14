IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump criticizes DeSantis in his first Iowa speech

    Now Trump is suggesting Pence is responsible for Jan. 6

    Sen. Kaine on DeSantis' Ukraine remarks: 'Very, very troubling'

  • Joe: DeSantis is talking about trashing the international order

  • Neal Katyal: Pence has to now walk and act the talk on Trump remarks

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: March Madness, Ja Morant, vinyl records

  • How cheating became the norm on college campuses

  • Sen. Cassidy: Social Security is the Silicon Valley Bank of retirement systems

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Silicon Valley Bank employees took bonuses Friday

  • Ed Luce: China is right about U.S. containment

  • Olena Zelenska: Ukraine is waiting patiently for help

  • Gov. DeSantis highlights culture war agenda in Iowa speeches

  • 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins best picture Oscar

  • Joe: Mike Pence wants to have it both ways on Trump

  • Walter Isaacson: Biden is trying to recapture average-guy populism for the Democrats

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's committee 'struck out' for the second time, says House member

  • Chuck Rosenberg: We know prosecutors are seriously contemplating charges

  • Why you'll be seeing DeSantis' face in Democratic ads

  • Steve Rattner: Biden and GOP divided on the future of government

  • White supremacist propaganda incidents at a record high in 2022: Report

Morning Joe

Now Trump is suggesting Pence is responsible for Jan. 6

Former President Trump is hitting back at his VP Pence after Pence said history will hold Trump accountable for the actions of January 6. Trump is now saying 'in many ways you can blame him for Jan. 6.'March 14, 2023

