Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine02:50
Russian invasion of Ukraine the backdrop of inaugural 30/50 Summit03:35
Progress in Ukraine peace talks met with skepticism11:59
U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine04:17
Humanitarian groups assistance in crisis at the Poland-Ukraine border03:33
'He's taking the side of Putin': Trump asks for 'invented dirt' from Russia07:39
'No reason to trust Russia': President of neighbor country slams claims of scaling back09:17
Republican Senator is set to back Biden's SCOTUS pick02:13
'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion05:02
'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin05:09
Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century03:14
Fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap grows07:17
George Conway: I don't know if Trump will get away with it, but judge's finding does matter11:01
Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war16:32
Pentagon: Support is flowing into Mariupol11:12
Joe: It's time for Putin to start worrying what the U.S. thinks04:59
WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia08:10
Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines08:40
Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate09:00
'Astounding' number of casualties: Why the invasion is proving deadly for Russia11:39
Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner04:48
Mortgage rates in the U.S. have been increasing at the fastest pace since 1987, and Steve Rattner joins Morning Joe to discuss the impact this is having on the housing market.March 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine02:50
Russian invasion of Ukraine the backdrop of inaugural 30/50 Summit03:35
Progress in Ukraine peace talks met with skepticism11:59
U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine04:17
Humanitarian groups assistance in crisis at the Poland-Ukraine border03:33
'He's taking the side of Putin': Trump asks for 'invented dirt' from Russia07:39