Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations

Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations04:36
Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations04:36
Joe Scarborough and the Council on Foreign Relations' Richard Haass discuss the unlikely strategic and diplomatic alliances that form during war time.March 11, 2022
