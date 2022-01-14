IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again

06:21

Veteran sports columnist Mike Lupica joins Morning Joe to discuss the likelihood that tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to play in the Australian Open after the country again revokes his visa due to Djokovic's unvaccinated status. Lupica says the world's best tennis player has done "lasting damage" to his legacy, and that he keeps getting in his own way. Jan. 14, 2022

