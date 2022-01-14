Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again
Veteran sports columnist Mike Lupica joins Morning Joe to discuss the likelihood that tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to play in the Australian Open after the country again revokes his visa due to Djokovic's unvaccinated status. Lupica says the world's best tennis player has done "lasting damage" to his legacy, and that he keeps getting in his own way. Jan. 14, 2022
