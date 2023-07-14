IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Contrast couldn't be sharper between Biden and Trump's NATO summit trips

    09:02
  • Now Playing

    Northeast grapples with aftermath of catastrophic storms

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Governor Hochul: 'SCOTUS gun rights decision endangers domestic violence victims'

    08:52

  • Women face ageism at every stage of their career, study shows

    07:04

  • Top House Democrats to vote no on defense spending bill over amendments

    06:45

  • DeSantis once again looks to calm nerves among campaign donors: report

    06:22

  • Why men have turned to 'awful models of masculinity' and how to change it

    12:28

  • Rep. Sherrill: Shocking to see GOP members be so out of step with the military

    06:48

  • Republican House member refers to Black Americans as 'colored people' in debate

    05:35

  • 'No Ordinary Assignment' looks at writer's career covering war in Middle East

    05:13

  • Shaun White: 'The Last Run' really pulls the curtain back on my life and career

    08:02

  • Rep. Slotkin: House GOP has no moral compass when it comes to the rule of law

    09:09

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Why people are quitting on quitting

    06:30

  • Amanda Seyfried: I love opening the box of anything that's tough to watch

    08:17

  • Taking vacation is good for job performance, study shows

    06:06

  • Culture wars are all the GOP has and they'll put it front-and-center, says House member

    05:10

  • John Kirby: Biden and Zelenskyy had 'a very constructive conversation'

    05:05

  • Joe: These Republicans want to gut an agency that protects the U.S. from terrorists

    08:15

  • President Biden wrapping up European trip in Finland

    07:49

  • Actors poised to strike after negotiations fail

    03:29

Morning Joe

Northeast grapples with aftermath of catastrophic storms

01:41

The Northeast region faces an arduous recovery process after enduring historic storms and widespread flooding. Governor Hochul recounts the scenes of destruction, emphasizing the emotional toll on affected residents who have lost their basements and cherished mementos. With more rain expected, Hochul stresses the need for a collective recognition among governors, regardless of political affiliation, of the urgent need to address and mitigate the effects of climate-related disasters.July 14, 2023

  • Joe: Contrast couldn't be sharper between Biden and Trump's NATO summit trips

    09:02
  • Now Playing

    Northeast grapples with aftermath of catastrophic storms

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Governor Hochul: 'SCOTUS gun rights decision endangers domestic violence victims'

    08:52

  • Women face ageism at every stage of their career, study shows

    07:04

  • Top House Democrats to vote no on defense spending bill over amendments

    06:45

  • DeSantis once again looks to calm nerves among campaign donors: report

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All