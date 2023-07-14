Northeast grapples with aftermath of catastrophic storms

The Northeast region faces an arduous recovery process after enduring historic storms and widespread flooding. Governor Hochul recounts the scenes of destruction, emphasizing the emotional toll on affected residents who have lost their basements and cherished mementos. With more rain expected, Hochul stresses the need for a collective recognition among governors, regardless of political affiliation, of the urgent need to address and mitigate the effects of climate-related disasters.July 14, 2023