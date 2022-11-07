IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

'The choice is clear in this race,' says North Carolina Senate candidate

04:41

Democratic North Carolina Senate nominee Cheri Beasley joins Morning Joe ahead of election day to discuss the polls, her plan to lower costs in the state and her recent endorsement from former President Barack Obama.Nov. 7, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

