Noah Rothman: Trump's greatest Republican allies drastically misread the signs on Russia
'How did the MAGA wing of the Republican Party so completely misread both the national interests menaced by Russia and the popular response to it?,' Noah Rothman asks in his latest MSNBC column. Rothman joins Morning Joe to discuss.March 18, 2022
