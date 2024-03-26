IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
No terrorism connection in bridge collapse: Maryland transportation secretary
March 26, 202403:43

    No terrorism connection in bridge collapse: Maryland transportation secretary

    03:43
Morning Joe

No terrorism connection in bridge collapse: Maryland transportation secretary

03:43

Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld says the FBI has helped rule out terrorism in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.March 26, 2024

    No terrorism connection in bridge collapse: Maryland transportation secretary

    03:43
