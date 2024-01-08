IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'You're a failure as a politician': Joe pushes back against Trump's 'failing nation' remark

    05:10

  • Why the third-party candidacy issue is 'really real' in 2024

    04:48

  • Congress reaches a deal on how much to spend for 2024 as shutdown deadline nears

    02:56

  • 'So what?' Trump's response when told Pence was in danger: ABC report

    08:52

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and career the subject of new children's book

    04:28

  • Joe: Do they really love dictators in Des Moines?

    01:53
    No easy answer as SCOTUS agrees to weigh if Trump can be kicked off ballot in Colorado

    05:28
    Joe: It's shocking the president didn't know about Defense Secretary's hospitalization

    09:44

  • 'This is a man with moral clarity': DNC chair previews Biden's trip to Emanuel church

    08:17

  • IDF's unseen facets: Julia Haart shares eye-opening trip to Israel

    04:08

  • 'The hard part is the exit strategy': Israeli defense minister outlines plans for post-war Gaza

    10:04

  • Governor Shapiro calls on voters to 'protect our democracy' 

    11:05

  • Mika: Tomorrow marks three years since 'America came close to losing its democracy'

    03:23

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump's fulfilled the worst fears and nightmares of the  Founding Fathers

    09:59

  • 'Americans deserve to know the full truth': Congressman calls out Trump's foreign earnings

    10:10

  • U.S. economy added 216,000 jobs in December

    01:55

  • FLOTUS to headline 'Know Your Value' event next week at the White House

    01:08

  • 'I never thought I'd be here': Fmr law enforcement officers reflect on Jan 6, three years later

    10:46

  • Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support

    06:08

  • 'I want a voice at the table': Fmr. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn announces run for Congress 

    01:44

Morning Joe

No easy answer as SCOTUS agrees to weigh if Trump can be kicked off ballot in Colorado

05:28

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments for the Colorado case that ruled former President Trump is ineligible to run for federal office. The case is expected to be argued on February 8, the same day as the Nevada caucus. Jeffrey Rosen of the National Constitution Center joins Morning Joe to discussJan. 8, 2024

