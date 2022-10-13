IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why Alex Jones' 'world of lies' cannot withstand verdict

    11:18
  • Now Playing

    The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Inflation rose 8.2 percent in September

    05:15

  • Sandy Hook mother: Jury sent a very strong message to Jones and his followers

    09:24

  • Sandy Hook families 'will make Alex Jones pay every last dollar': Attorney

    04:24

  • George Conway: Shortest distance between Trump and orange jump suit is documents case

    08:23

  • Russia’s intel agency arrests eight people and blames Ukraine for bridge blast

    04:54

  • 'I don't see the direct effect': Non-voters weigh in on the midterms

    03:59

  • 'Hold onto your seats': 'Handmaid's Tale' actress on the new season

    09:50

  • 'The most serious threat the Iranian regime has faced since 1979'

    10:16

  • Senator predicts a 'wild few weeks' in Ukraine fighting are ahead

    07:48

  • John Kirby: We want Ukraine to have their territory back; we want Ukraine to be whole

    09:00

  • 'Look what I've gotten done': Biden defends his job performance

    01:16

  • Senate candidate calls out GOP challenger for trying to tear down democracy

    07:43

  • 'I don't trust him': Former officer on why he recorded Rep. McCarthy

    11:02

  • Joe: Walker ran right to the scandal, told story that made no sense

    07:52

  • Democrats maintain narrow lead in generic ballot

    05:08

  • With Putin desperate, 'wheels are coming off' the Russian army

    05:23

  • 'The Grandest Stage' takes a swing at the history of the world series

    09:49

  • 'Bad Sisters' star on the show's success and the finale

    11:24

Morning Joe

The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator

02:11

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joins Morning Joe to discuss Wednesday's verdict that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $965 million in damages to families of eight Sandy Hook victims.Oct. 13, 2022

  • Why Alex Jones' 'world of lies' cannot withstand verdict

    11:18
  • Now Playing

    The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Inflation rose 8.2 percent in September

    05:15

  • Sandy Hook mother: Jury sent a very strong message to Jones and his followers

    09:24

  • Sandy Hook families 'will make Alex Jones pay every last dollar': Attorney

    04:24

  • George Conway: Shortest distance between Trump and orange jump suit is documents case

    08:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All