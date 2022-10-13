The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator

Why Alex Jones' 'world of lies' cannot withstand verdict11:18
- Now Playing
The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator02:11
- UP NEXT
Inflation rose 8.2 percent in September05:15
Sandy Hook mother: Jury sent a very strong message to Jones and his followers09:24
Sandy Hook families 'will make Alex Jones pay every last dollar': Attorney04:24
George Conway: Shortest distance between Trump and orange jump suit is documents case08:23
Russia’s intel agency arrests eight people and blames Ukraine for bridge blast04:54
'I don't see the direct effect': Non-voters weigh in on the midterms03:59
'Hold onto your seats': 'Handmaid's Tale' actress on the new season09:50
'The most serious threat the Iranian regime has faced since 1979'10:16
Senator predicts a 'wild few weeks' in Ukraine fighting are ahead07:48
John Kirby: We want Ukraine to have their territory back; we want Ukraine to be whole09:00
'Look what I've gotten done': Biden defends his job performance01:16
Senate candidate calls out GOP challenger for trying to tear down democracy07:43
'I don't trust him': Former officer on why he recorded Rep. McCarthy11:02
Joe: Walker ran right to the scandal, told story that made no sense07:52
Democrats maintain narrow lead in generic ballot05:08
With Putin desperate, 'wheels are coming off' the Russian army05:23
'The Grandest Stage' takes a swing at the history of the world series09:49
'Bad Sisters' star on the show's success and the finale11:24
Why Alex Jones' 'world of lies' cannot withstand verdict11:18
- Now Playing
The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator02:11
- UP NEXT
Inflation rose 8.2 percent in September05:15
Sandy Hook mother: Jury sent a very strong message to Jones and his followers09:24
Sandy Hook families 'will make Alex Jones pay every last dollar': Attorney04:24
George Conway: Shortest distance between Trump and orange jump suit is documents case08:23
Play All