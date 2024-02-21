IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mika: Nikki Haley is saying what needs to be said about Trump
Feb. 21, 202410:18

    Mika: Nikki Haley is saying what needs to be said about Trump

    10:18
Morning Joe

Mika: Nikki Haley is saying what needs to be said about Trump

10:18

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is vowing to stay in the 2024 race regardless of how she performs in the South Carolina Republican primary this weekend. The Morning Joe panel discusses why they agree Haley should remain on the trail and in the race.Feb. 21, 2024

    Mika: Nikki Haley is saying what needs to be said about Trump

    10:18
