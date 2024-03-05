IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikki Haley rallies in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday
09:57
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley rallies in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday

    09:57
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Rosenberg: The Supreme Court has limited the ways someone can be disqualified

    10:18

  • ‘Blatant racism’: Rev. Al slams Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric

    09:44

  • Will Nikki Haley consider not endorsing Trump if he wins the nomination?

    08:23

  • 'A book about grief, friendship': Sloane Crosley deals with personal loss in new memoir

    06:12

  • Why Biden is still the Democrats' best bet in November

    06:39

  • Ex-Trump CFO to plead guilty to perjury in civil fraud trial

    00:41

  • David Ignatius: Food convoy carnage shows what's wrong in Gaza

    09:18

  • How private talks and chance meetings shape Biden's thinking

    05:30

  • Voters more upbeat on economy but Biden not getting much benefit: poll

    06:15

  • Judge makes no decision on Trump classified docs trial date

    03:11

  • Trump takes credit for legislation signed by Obama

    02:33

  • 'He looks lost': Trump has gaffe-filled weekend on the campaign trail

    07:16

  • Carlos Lozada: What I learned from reading 887 pages of plans for a second Trump term

    06:35

  • National Urban League report looks at the Civil Right Act 60 years later

    06:14

  • Anand Giridharadas: America is a country built of the world, from the world, from every part of the world

    07:23

  • Florida's surgeon general 'playing with fire' regarding measles, says doctor

    04:59

  • 'Election fodder for Donald Trump': House member slams Hunter Biden deposition

    11:06

  • Steve Rattner: Why Independent voters are on the rise

    08:15

  • First images of Navalny's casket inside the church

    02:36

Morning Joe

Nikki Haley rallies in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday

09:57

Former President Donald Trump enters Super Tuesday with a big delegate lead over former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the GOP presidential race and by the end of the night, he will most likely find himself closing in on the number he needs to officially end the contest: 1,215 delegates. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 5, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley rallies in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday

    09:57
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Rosenberg: The Supreme Court has limited the ways someone can be disqualified

    10:18

  • ‘Blatant racism’: Rev. Al slams Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric

    09:44

  • Will Nikki Haley consider not endorsing Trump if he wins the nomination?

    08:23

  • 'A book about grief, friendship': Sloane Crosley deals with personal loss in new memoir

    06:12

  • Why Biden is still the Democrats' best bet in November

    06:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All