Nikki Haley picks up backing from New Hampshire governor

Trump shares word cloud predicting 'revenge' in 202402:34
Violent clashes with Israeli settlers in the West Bank03:40
The most impactful milestones for women in 202307:58
The year ahead for the Republican Party09:01
- Now Playing
Nikki Haley picks up backing from New Hampshire governor00:39
- UP NEXT
Deputy AG warns against 'unprecedented rise' in threats against DOJ officials05:23
Benjamin Netanyahu makes three prerequisites for peace09:58
Chris Matthews: Biden has to grow the minority and youth vote08:44
The year ahead for Biden's White House03:47
Major retailers extend holiday return deadlines03:27
Airline puts an unaccompanied child on the wrong plane02:06
'We want him back yesterday': Family of man held by Hamas fights for his release07:46
RNC chair may be in trouble over audio of Trump, Karl Rove warns05:18
Lindsey Graham defends Trump's claims of immunity and election fraud02:11
Confidence rising as economic risks remain02:03
America grows more divided in 202307:38
U.S. launches strikes against terrorist group in Iraq05:46
Living nativity, ice skating: 'Christmas Spectacular' celebrates 90th season04:25
Morning Joe celebrates the team that makes it happen03:46
Senator hopeful of border deal when Congress returns05:23
Trump shares word cloud predicting 'revenge' in 202402:34
Violent clashes with Israeli settlers in the West Bank03:40
The most impactful milestones for women in 202307:58
The year ahead for the Republican Party09:01
- Now Playing
Nikki Haley picks up backing from New Hampshire governor00:39
- UP NEXT
Deputy AG warns against 'unprecedented rise' in threats against DOJ officials05:23
Play All