Nikki Haley outraises Trump in January fundraising
Feb. 22, 202408:48
    Nikki Haley outraises Trump in January fundraising

Nikki Haley has outraised Donald Trump in fundraising for January, and she is vowing to stay in the presidential race regardless of the results of the South Carolina Republican primary. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 22, 2024

    Nikki Haley outraises Trump in January fundraising

