Nikki Haley makes final pitch to SC voters ahead of primary
Feb. 23, 202411:53
    Nikki Haley makes final pitch to SC voters ahead of primary

Morning Joe

Nikki Haley makes final pitch to SC voters ahead of primary

11:53

South Carolina's Republican primary between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump is set for Saturday and John Heilemann joins Morning Joe from Charleston to report on the state of the race.Feb. 23, 2024

    Nikki Haley makes final pitch to SC voters ahead of primary

