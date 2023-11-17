IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Nikki Haley is snagging new donors and picking up momentum

07:42

An increasing number of GOP donors who oppose former President Donald Trump are seeing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the best alternative with interest picking up among donors who previously backed South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 17, 2023

