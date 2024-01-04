Nikki Haley gains momentum in GOP Race: Can she prevail?

In his latest NYT Op-Ed, 'Could Nikki Haley Actually Do It?,' Patrick Healy analyzes Nikki Haley's rising momentum in the GOP primaries. Despite lagging in overall polls, Haley's New Hampshire surge poses a potential challenge to Trump's dominant base, particularly in Iowa. While Ron DeSantis' once-promising campaign now faces uncertainty. Should he place third in Iowa, it could reshape the race, setting the stage for a potential Trump-Haley showdown.Jan. 4, 2024