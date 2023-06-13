Nikki Haley changes course, says if indictment is true Trump was 'incredibly reckless'

2024 Republican presidential candidate, former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, appears to have changed her opinion about Trump's indictment, going from criticizing 'prosecutorial overreach' on Twitter last week to saying Monday on Fox News that Trump was 'incredibly reckless with our national security' if the indictment is accurate.June 13, 2023