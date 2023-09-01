IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nikki Haley calls Senate the most 'privileged nursing home in the country'

Morning Joe

Nikki Haley calls Senate the most 'privileged nursing home in the country'

2024 Republican presidential candidate, fmr. Gov. Nikki Haley, weighed in on Sen. Mitch McConnell's recent health scare on Thursday, saying "It's sad. No one should feel good about seeing that." Haley went on to say that the Senate was the most privileged nursing home in the country, and she reiterated her support for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.Sept. 1, 2023

    Nikki Haley calls Senate the most 'privileged nursing home in the country'

