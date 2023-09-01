Nikki Haley calls Senate the most 'privileged nursing home in the country'

2024 Republican presidential candidate, fmr. Gov. Nikki Haley, weighed in on Sen. Mitch McConnell's recent health scare on Thursday, saying "It's sad. No one should feel good about seeing that." Haley went on to say that the Senate was the most privileged nursing home in the country, and she reiterated her support for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.Sept. 1, 2023