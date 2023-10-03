IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Nick Offerman joins the fight for regenerative farming

07:19

The Natural Resources Defense Council has launched the 'Face Plant' campaign to persuade Congress to support the COVER Act as lawmakers negotiate a new Farm Bill. Actor Nick Offerman is the face of the campaign, and he joins Morning Joe along with Arohi Sharma of the NRDC to discuss.Oct. 3, 2023

