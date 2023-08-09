IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’

    10:58
  • Now Playing

    NH Trump supporters dial up rhetoric on 'civil war', stolen votes outside of rally

    07:53
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Tuberville brags about voting against funding for Ukraine

    05:24

  • Sen. Brown: Ohio voters rejected the power grab politicians were making

    03:50

  • Newly obtained memo shows planning of fake elector plot: NYT

    11:41

  • Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?

    11:52

  • 'With This Light' looks at the story of the Mother Teresa of Honduras

    05:15

  • Cancer, fear and unanswered questions: Living in the shadow of 'Trinity'

    06:21

  • Chris Matthews: Our great pride is having clean elections

    03:34

  • Proxy battle over abortion as polls open in Ohio for special election

    03:52

  • Joe: A second Trump term would destroy the DOJ, would destroy the FBI

    05:49

  • Author Tyler Merritt hopes to move beyond fear and into love with new book

    10:08

  • Chris Christie: Trump isn't putting America first; he's putting himself first

    08:35

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump 2.0 would be exponentially worse than Trump 1.0

    10:13

  • Trump aides could be asked to testify against him

    04:03

  • Bill Barr defends DOJ's election case against Trump

    08:36

  • Joe and Donnie Emerson discuss their 'surreal, exhilarating' musical journey

    07:11

  • 'They were simply doing their duty': The story of servicewomen in WWII

    05:47

  • Barbara McQuade: What DOJ is asking for is more modest than a gag order

    09:55

  • Writer traces life of her aunt institutionalized at a young age for intellectual disabilities

    09:32

Morning Joe

NH Trump supporters dial up rhetoric on 'civil war', stolen votes outside of rally

07:53

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports on Donald Trump's Tuesday rally in New Hampshire and the inflammatory rhetoric of some Trump supporters.Aug. 9, 2023

  • Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’

    10:58
  • Now Playing

    NH Trump supporters dial up rhetoric on 'civil war', stolen votes outside of rally

    07:53
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Tuberville brags about voting against funding for Ukraine

    05:24

  • Sen. Brown: Ohio voters rejected the power grab politicians were making

    03:50

  • Newly obtained memo shows planning of fake elector plot: NYT

    11:41

  • Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?

    11:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All