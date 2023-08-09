Newly obtained memo shows planning of fake elector plot: NYT

Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’10:58
Sen. Tuberville brags about voting against funding for Ukraine05:24
Sen. Brown: Ohio voters rejected the power grab politicians were making03:50
- Now Playing
Newly obtained memo shows planning of fake elector plot: NYT11:41
- UP NEXT
Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?11:52
'With This Light' looks at the story of the Mother Teresa of Honduras05:15
Cancer, fear and unanswered questions: Living in the shadow of 'Trinity'06:21
Chris Matthews: Our great pride is having clean elections03:34
Proxy battle over abortion as polls open in Ohio for special election03:52
Joe: A second Trump term would destroy the DOJ, would destroy the FBI05:49
Author Tyler Merritt hopes to move beyond fear and into love with new book10:08
Chris Christie: Trump isn't putting America first; he's putting himself first08:35
Charlie Sykes: Trump 2.0 would be exponentially worse than Trump 1.010:13
Trump aides could be asked to testify against him04:03
Bill Barr defends DOJ's election case against Trump08:36
Joe and Donnie Emerson discuss their 'surreal, exhilarating' musical journey07:11
'They were simply doing their duty': The story of servicewomen in WWII05:47
Barbara McQuade: What DOJ is asking for is more modest than a gag order09:55
Writer traces life of her aunt institutionalized at a young age for intellectual disabilities09:32
Some in GOP taking credit for projects they didn't vote for; Biden WH is reminding voters04:04
Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’10:58
Sen. Tuberville brags about voting against funding for Ukraine05:24
Sen. Brown: Ohio voters rejected the power grab politicians were making03:50
- Now Playing
Newly obtained memo shows planning of fake elector plot: NYT11:41
- UP NEXT
Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?11:52
'With This Light' looks at the story of the Mother Teresa of Honduras05:15
Play All