Morning Joe

New York Dolls legend David Johansen on his life, legacy and documentary

11:44

Academy Award-winner Martin Scorsese joins Morning Joe along with singer-songwriter David Johansen to discuss the new Showtime documentary 'Personality Crisis: One Night Only' about Johansen's residency at New York City's Cafe Carlyle and about Johansen's life and influence on rock music.April 13, 2023

