Morning Joe

New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump

07:37

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued civil subpoenas for former President Donald Trump's children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of the ongoing investigation into the Trump organization. Reporter Tom Winter discusses.Jan. 4, 2022

