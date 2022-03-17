New weapons from U.S. to Ukraine will help 'even the score,' says House member
06:54
Share this -
copied
Homeland Security Committee member, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., joins Morning Joe to discuss supplying weapons to the Ukrainian forces and U.S. measures to help deter Russia that don't include a no-fly zone.March 17, 2022
Russia attacks Ukrainian theater serving as a shelter
03:23
Now Playing
New weapons from U.S. to Ukraine will help 'even the score,' says House member
06:54
UP NEXT
'Every weapon we give Ukraine is defensive,' says senator
11:17
Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon