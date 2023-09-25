Joe: I'm a little tired of hearing Biden's going to get crushed in the polls

President Biden and former President Trump are deadlocked at 46 percent in new NBC News general election polling. 74 percent of voters are concerned about Biden's age and fitness and 62 percent are concerned about Trump's criminal and civil trials. And Trump leads Biden 51 percent to 42 percent, in new WaPo/ABC News polling. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Sept. 25, 2023