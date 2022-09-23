New Polling: President Biden's approval rating at its highest point of 2022

New Polling shows that the majority of Americans believe that Donald Trump kept highly sensitive information at his Mar-a-Lago home. This comes after a recent survey from Marquette University Law School showed that 68% of registered voters believe the former president had top secret or classified material in his possession. Meanwhile, in the latest Emerson College survey, President Joe Biden's approval rating is at its highest point of 2022 with 46% of likely voters giving the President a positive grade. Sept. 23, 2022