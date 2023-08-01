New figure emerges in Trump's Federal Case: 'Employee Number Four could end up being a key witness in all this'

As election interference investigations by Jack Smith and Fani Willis near conclusion, former President Trump's allies face serious charges in different states. In Florida, Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira appears in court for allegedly tampering with security footage, adding to the dimension of obstruction of justice in the federal case against Donald Trump. Additionally, other figures like "Employee 4" may be cooperating as key witnesses. In Georgia, the investigation into alleged election interference continues despite attempts to stop it, as Fulton County DA Fani Willis confirms the probe's final stages. Former US Attorney Barbara McQuade joins Morning Joe to discuss.Aug. 1, 2023