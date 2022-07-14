New conservative-led report debunks every single Trump claim of election fraud

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A new conservative report shows that there is "absolutely no evidence of widespread fraud" in the 2020 election, and debunks "each and every" one of former President Donald Trump's false claims. The authors of the report, conservative lawyers and judges, are urging the GOP to "cease obsessing over the results of the 2020 election," and hoping their work helps re-instill trust in our institutions. Former federal judge Thomas Griffith and Republican elections lawyer Ben Ginsberg join Morning Joe to discuss their report, "Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case That Trump Lost And Biden Won the 2020 President Election." July 14, 2022

