New book 'The Big Lie' charts Trump's rise, fall, and the enablers who helped along the way

Jonathan Lemire's new book 'The Big Lie' examines this unprecedented and tenuous moment in our nation's politics. Lemire looks at how Trump's rise was made possible by the long-term erosion of trust in our political institutions aided by his dishonesty in the office, which ultimately established a template of lies that fueled the violence of January 6th and shaped politics today. The Morning Joe panel joins to discuss the former president's falsehoods and what it means for the future of our country. July 26, 2022