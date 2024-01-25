New book reveals the 'gut-wrenching and appalling' history of a Jim Crow asylum

From Peabody and Emmy award-winning journalist Antonia Hylton comes a new book that uncovers the disturbing history of a segregated asylum in 1911, where Black patients were forced to build their treatment facility. The book, "Madness, Race, and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum," sheds light on the harrowing conditions and racial discrimination endured by patients until the facility's closure in 2004. Hylton joins Morning Joe to discuss. Jan. 25, 2024