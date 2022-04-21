IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Outrageous and inexcusable': Pelosi blasts show leading to Capitol evacuation

    Netflix stock tumbles 35 percent after losing subscribers

    Why Putin declaring success in Mariupol is 'face-saving theater'

  • Ukrainian man tracks Russian troop movements with stolen AirPods

  • 'The Masked Singer' judge walks off stage during Rudy Giuliani unveiling

  • Putin claims Mariupol 'success,' Zelenskyy says situation in Mariupol is 'extremely severe'

  • Joe: Rep. McCarthy showed a courage lasting a 'lunchtime' over Jan. 6

  • DeSantis calls on legislature to kill Disney's special self-governing status

  • Steve Rattner: Midterm outlook worsens for Democrats

  • U.S. plans to announce more military aid to Ukraine

  • 'A horrible humanitarian situation' if Russia strikes Mariupol steel plant

  • Talks between Russia, Ukraine continuing but not getting far, says ambassador

  • Michigan state senator blasts GOP colleague over smear

  • 'Something went haywire': Why past decade has been 'uniquely stupid'

  • Patchwork of changing rules on masking creates traveler confusion

  • Dramatic footage shows woman fainting, falling underneath moving train

  • Will Russia allow civilians out of Mariupol's steel plant?

  • Aid groups in Poland continue working to settle Ukrainian refugees

  • Amid war in Ukraine, Biden turns to domestic issues

  • What's behind China's plans to increase coordination with Russia

Morning Joe

Netflix stock tumbles 35 percent after losing subscribers

Netflix on Tuesday reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted more contraction in the second quarter. Andrew Ross Sorkin joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 21, 2022

Play All