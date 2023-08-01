Netanyahu's stance on Supreme Court ruling sparks concern: 'Israeli democracy in uncharted waters'

Tensions escalate in Israel as protests persist following the passage of a controversial legislation weakening the Supreme Court's authority. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends the reform, aiming to shift power from unelected judges to elected officials. However, uncertainty looms over whether he will abide by the Supreme Court's ruling if the legislation is struck down. NBC News' Foreign Correspondent Raf Sanchez discusses his wide-ranging interview with the Prime Minister, shedding light on the deep societal divisions and fears of civil unrest gripping the nation.Aug. 1, 2023