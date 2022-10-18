IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Netanyahu: Greatest danger of Ukraine conflict is it could unravel into global conflict

17:05

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joins Morning Joe to discuss his the war in Ukraine, Iran supplying drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine, his new memoir, the coming November elections in Israel and his thoughts on a recent social media post from Donald Trump that is being criticized as anti-semitic.Oct. 18, 2022

