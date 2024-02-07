IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Neal Katyal: This opinion shows the legal system working at its best

Morning Joe

Neal Katyal: This opinion shows the legal system working at its best

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump’s broad claim that he is immune from prosecution for alleged criminal acts he committed as president in trying to overturn the 2020 election in a chain of events that led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Legal Analyst Neal Katyal weigh in on the matter.Feb. 7, 2024

