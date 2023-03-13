IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Neal Katyal: Pence has to now walk and act the talk on Trump remarks

06:35

MNSBC legal analyst Neal Katyal and Morning Joe senior contributor Eugene Daniels join Morning Joe to discuss former Vice President Mike Pence's criticism of former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.March 13, 2023

