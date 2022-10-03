NBC News/Telemundo poll: Republican party gaining support among Latino voters

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

According to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll, the Republican party is gaining support among Latino voters due to their handling of the economy, border security, and crime ahead of the 2022 midterms. Telemundo's Julio Vaqueiro joins the conversation. Oct. 3, 2022

