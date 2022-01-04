NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather04:13
UP NEXT
Why inflation will remain a concern in 202205:00
'The Next Civil War' looks at our current divided area and what could be ahead05:22
Why it is and isn't about the cheese: Why we all want to speak with the manager05:16
'It was terrifying; I'm not gonna lie": Rescued tram passenger recalls NYE ordeal05:31
NYT: After four killings, Pennsylvania state trooper is still on the job07:07
Trump bears 'great deal' of responsibility for Jan. 6 riot, 43 percent say in poll10:15
Eric Adams: During this difficult time, I'm ready to lead the city forward11:35
A 2021 Thank You to the Morning Joe crew01:27
'Raise a Fist, Take a Knee' looks at race and the 'illusion of progress' in sports08:54
Education Secretary: Students deserve the opportunity to be in the classroom05:16
Nurse and flight attendant unions push back on new CDC guidelines08:07
Ghislaine Maxwell was at center of Epstein's ecosystem, says journalist06:13
Dr. Osterholm: Number of cases set to rise dramatically over next three to four weeks10:01
'You feel the urgency': NYT looks back at the Year in Pictures08:02
Mike Tirico: John Madden made the color commentator the star of the show08:03
How John Madden left an impression on sports and culture05:47
Stacey Abrams: Voting rights isn't a partisan issue; it's about patriotism09:19
CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious10:36
Claire McCaskill: Harry Reid was really good at getting things done in Congress09:07
NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather04:13
NBC News' Josh Lederman has been stuck in his car on I-95 as a result of the severe winter weather, and he joins us from the interstate to discuss his ordeal.Jan. 4, 2022
Now Playing
NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather04:13
UP NEXT
Why inflation will remain a concern in 202205:00
'The Next Civil War' looks at our current divided area and what could be ahead05:22
Why it is and isn't about the cheese: Why we all want to speak with the manager05:16
'It was terrifying; I'm not gonna lie": Rescued tram passenger recalls NYE ordeal05:31
NYT: After four killings, Pennsylvania state trooper is still on the job07:07