NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

A new poll by NBC News, the Des Moines Register and Mediacom reveals that 51% of respondents believe Donald Trump's claims about the 2020 election being stolen. The survey highlights a higher belief in the "Big Lie" among certain groups, such as Iowans with lower incomes, evangelicals, and those without college degrees. The results prompt discussions about the enduring impact of such beliefs on the political landscape and the challenges of countering misinformation. The Daily Beast's Matt Lewis joins the conversation.Aug. 22, 2023