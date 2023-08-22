IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

    10:33
  • UP NEXT

    'Brave Behind Bars': Reshaping the lives of inmates through coding classes

    04:59

  • 'I see my grandmother': Golda Meir's grandson reflects on Helen Mirren's performance in 'Golda'

    08:08

  • Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election

    07:30

  • Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation 

    05:36

  • First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail

    00:24

  • Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'

    05:38

  • Trump to surrender Thursday: $200,000 bond terms explained

    06:31

  • DeSantis struggles to 'show voters some personality' amidst Trump's dominance

    05:27

  • Mark Meadows claims to have 'no knowledge' of Trump declassifying documents

    04:46

  • 'Smart geopolitics and smart economics': Adm. Stavridis praises Biden's first Camp David summit

    03:56

  • Sahil Kapur: Asian American vote will be decisive in battleground states

    07:46

  • As Trump's surrender looms, GOP contenders vie for second place in primary race

    02:59

  • Decline in DEI efforts: Burden shifts to women of color, says Daniela Pierre-Bravo

    05:00

  • Many seek Trump alternative, but 'aren't as vocal,' says Iowa voter

    08:11

  • DeSantis: I'll leave drug smugglers 'stone cold dead at the border'

    02:53

  • Will Hurd: Amidst industry demand, immigration presents an 'opportunity'

    09:15

  • Joe: Is the MAGA base a cult?

    09:54

  • Record-breaking Tropical Storm Hilary devastates California

    02:57

Morning Joe

NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

10:33

A new poll by NBC News, the Des Moines Register and Mediacom reveals that 51% of respondents believe Donald Trump's claims about the 2020 election being stolen. The survey highlights a higher belief in the "Big Lie" among certain groups, such as Iowans with lower incomes, evangelicals, and those without college degrees.  The results prompt discussions about the enduring impact of such beliefs on the political landscape and the challenges of countering misinformation. The Daily Beast's   Matt Lewis joins the conversation.Aug. 22, 2023

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

    10:33
  • UP NEXT

    'Brave Behind Bars': Reshaping the lives of inmates through coding classes

    04:59

  • 'I see my grandmother': Golda Meir's grandson reflects on Helen Mirren's performance in 'Golda'

    08:08

  • Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election

    07:30

  • Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation 

    05:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All