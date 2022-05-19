IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams set to retire

01:59

After nearly three decades at NBC News, Justice Correspondent Pete Williams, 70, has decided to retire at the end of July.May 19, 2022

