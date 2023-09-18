'Whatever China is preparing, the U.S. will be ready'

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, secretly met in Europe this weekend with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to two U.S. officials, a significant step in U.S. efforts to repair deeply strained relations with China. Last week, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall on Monday warned that China was building up its military to prepare for a potential war with the U.S. Asst. Deputy Undersecretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, Maj. General Julian Cheater, joins Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 18, 2023