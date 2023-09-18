IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump confuses Obama and Biden in speech, warns Biden will lead U.S. into 'World War II'

  • U.S.-Iran prisoner swap deal underway after years of negotiations

  • Preparation for the next pandemic relies on persuasion, says author

  • UAW president says union prepared to 'amp up pressure' on automakers

  • House Democrat reacts to tentative GOP agreement, saying party appears to want shutdown

    'Whatever China is preparing, the U.S. will be ready'

    Rep. Boebert is now apologizing after denying she vaped in theater

  • 'I think this goes for a while': UAW strike enters its fourth day

  • Extremism has taken root in the House GOP, says congressman

  • Wisconsin AG calls out state Republicans over removal of election official

  • National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the past while looking forward

  • Companies supporting abortion travel get more interest from job seekers, study shows

  • Claire McCaskill and Jen Palmieri launch 'How to Win in 2024' podcast

  • Andrew Weissmann: In my 21 years as a prosecutor, I never saw this charge

  • 'It's a fake charge': Trump denies telling staffer to delete Mar-a-Lago tapes

  • Democrats have been 'iced out' of funding government talks, says House member

  • 'Great deal at issue': Michigan senator backs workers in UAW strike

  • Joe pushes back on Trump documents comment: 'The biggest nonsense'

  • 'I know this; I don't even know that.": Trump pressed on classified documents

  • Young Republicans are pushing their party on climate change

Morning Joe

'Whatever China is preparing, the U.S. will be ready'

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, secretly met in Europe this weekend with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to two U.S. officials, a significant step in U.S. efforts to repair deeply strained relations with China. Last week, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall on Monday warned that China was building up its military to prepare for a potential war with the U.S. Asst. Deputy Undersecretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, Maj. General Julian Cheater, joins Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 18, 2023

