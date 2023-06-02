IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

NASA administrator: The future of space is collaborative

05:20

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson joins Morning Joe to discuss his trip to Warsaw, Poland and why the future of space is collaborative.June 2, 2023

