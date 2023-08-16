IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Republicans talk about DOJ weaponization but not about Trump

    07:36

  • Walter Isaacson: Americans have to keep pushing the narrative of why democracy is sacred

    08:44
  • Now Playing

    Names of grand jurors in Georgia are public, even in Trump indictment

    03:27
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Pence: Georgia election wasn't stolen, and I had no right to overturn election

    02:36

  • 'Democrats have done even worse': Iowa voters weigh in on Trump indictments

    02:31

  • Sen. Schumer: Democrats are investing; Republicans are investigating

    07:51

  • Prominent Georgia Republicans slam Trump election fraud claims

    10:26

  • Trump didn't pay attorneys involved in efforts to overturn election

    04:07

  • What to do now that no one is changing their mind on Trump?

    06:35

  • Barbara McQuade: DA Willis understands the value of using RICO

    08:58

  • Georgia's former lieutenant governor calls investigation a pivot point for Republicans

    08:14

  • Why a pardon in Georgia won't come easily

    06:26

  • Joe: Party hacks are defending a guy who wants to be an autocrat

    08:33

  • Meacham: Pence probably saved the republic, but I don't always want to count on one person to do it

    08:18

  • Republican presidential candidate says he'd pardon Trump if elected

    01:41

  • Georgia state senator recalls 2020 meeting with Trump team

    05:36

  • Why did Georgia indictment happen in Fulton County?

    02:49

  • Broad and sweeping indictment with 'telling' number of unindicted co-conspirators

    09:41

  • Jared Kushner's money from Saudi Arabia comes into sharper focus

    04:42

  • How elite schools favor the wealthy

    05:39

Morning Joe

Names of grand jurors in Georgia are public, even in Trump indictment

03:27

The names of the Fulton County jurors are listed on Page 9 of the 98-page indictment released late Monday that criminally charges former president Donald Trump and 18 others, yet the grand jurors and three alternates took an oath to keep secret their deliberations, according to Washington Post reporting.Aug. 16, 2023

  • Joe: Republicans talk about DOJ weaponization but not about Trump

    07:36

  • Walter Isaacson: Americans have to keep pushing the narrative of why democracy is sacred

    08:44
  • Now Playing

    Names of grand jurors in Georgia are public, even in Trump indictment

    03:27
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Pence: Georgia election wasn't stolen, and I had no right to overturn election

    02:36

  • 'Democrats have done even worse': Iowa voters weigh in on Trump indictments

    02:31

  • Sen. Schumer: Democrats are investing; Republicans are investigating

    07:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All