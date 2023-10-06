IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell owes millions in unpaid legal fees, lawyers say

02:57

The attorneys defending Mike Lindell and his business against defamation claims from voting machine companies are seeking to sever ties with the "MyPillow Guy" over millions of dollars in unpaid legal fees.Oct. 6, 2023

