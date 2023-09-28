Music as a way to promote peace and democracy? State Department says yes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The State Department has launched the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, which uses music to support economic growth, expand access to education and elevate music to promote peace and democracy. The department launched the initiative on Wednesday evening, and Under Secretary of State Lee Satterfield and CEO of The Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., discuss.Sept. 28, 2023

