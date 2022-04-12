Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station

Vladimir Putin is now purging his own over war failures09:41
- Now Playing
Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station03:20
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy says Russians deporting thousands to camps01:17
Historians take a first draft at Trump's presidency09:27
Pentagon monitoring reports of possible chemical weapons attack in Mariupol06:47
The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard05:27
It's time for Ukraine to go on the offensive, says retired Marine Corps colonel06:50
Wladimir Klitschko: Life is coming back in Kyiv05:23
McFaul: The battle of Kyiv will go down in history as one of great defeats of Russian army07:59
Biden administration gets tough on 'ghost guns'05:42
'This is extraordinarily damning': Texts from Don Jr. set out strategies to fight election outcome08:02
What happened to the center right and center left in France?08:28
Women say the economy is not working well for them12:04
Covid cases rise again in half of U.S. states: Should we worry?05:58
The history of Vladimir Putin's terror06:40
WSJ: Trump helped pave the way for Justice Jackson02:07
Brand Up, Brand Down: The Big Lie is down, Tiger Woods is up04:32
'He'll definitely have an influence': What Musk’s stake in Twitter means07:37
Russian forces attacking Ukraine's food supply01:43
Putin cares about being isolated from the world, says House member11:54
Vladimir Putin is now purging his own over war failures09:41
- Now Playing
Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station03:20
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy says Russians deporting thousands to camps01:17
Historians take a first draft at Trump's presidency09:27
Pentagon monitoring reports of possible chemical weapons attack in Mariupol06:47
The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard05:27
Play All