MSNBC correspondent shelters in Kyiv parking lot after warning of incoming missiles
MSNBC correspondent Erin McLaughlin shelters in a parking lot after receiving a text message from an adviser to the mayor of Kyiv warning that "the city had information that the Russians were firing a missile from Belarus towards Kyiv, which is only a three-and-a-half hour drive away, and suggested we go to ground." Feb. 24, 2022
