IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Colorado Springs shooting suspect may have had previous arrest

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    Motive still unknown in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, says DA

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    We’re under attack and the rhetoric is driving it, says LGBT leader

    07:17

  • Historic storm drops over six feet of snow in Upstate New York

    04:07

  • Special counsel to decide if Feds should charge Trump

    08:49

  • Resignations roil Twitter as Elon Musk tries persuading some to stay: NYT

    07:04

  • Chris Matthews: Why wouldn't Republicans want to be there to celebrate Pelosi's service?

    10:58

  • How Speaker Pelosi supported other Democrats as leader

    02:02

  • Rep. Hoyer: We'll take the majority back in 2024

    05:46

  • 'The Revolutionary' digs into the life of Samuel Adams

    06:14

  • Steve Rattner: In a year, a typical home payment has gone from $1200 to $2200

    05:35

  • 'She was always underestimated': The extraordinary legacy of Speaker Pelosi

    06:28

  • The 'enormous political skill' of Speaker Pelosi

    05:06

  • Senator Klobuchar: Ticketmaster is a story of a monopoly gone wild

    09:27

  • GOP doubles down on extremism after party takes House

    07:05

  • Investigations underway into explosion in Poland

    10:17

  • Kevin McCarthy dodges questions about Trump's campaign

    08:17

  • Deadly attack was not intentional, says Polish ambassador to U.S.

    07:47

  • We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect

    08:29

  • Nancy Pelosi to announce future plans today

    03:15

Morning Joe

Motive still unknown in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, says DA

04:47

Michael Allen, District Attorney for Colorado's 4th Judicial District, joins Morning Joe to discuss Saturday's mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub that killed five people and injured more than 20.Nov. 21, 2022

  • Colorado Springs shooting suspect may have had previous arrest

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    Motive still unknown in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, says DA

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    We’re under attack and the rhetoric is driving it, says LGBT leader

    07:17

  • Historic storm drops over six feet of snow in Upstate New York

    04:07

  • Special counsel to decide if Feds should charge Trump

    08:49

  • Resignations roil Twitter as Elon Musk tries persuading some to stay: NYT

    07:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All