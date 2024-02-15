IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Trump's cynicism once again cost Republicans the election

  • Republican senator hits back at colleague for ageist comments

  • Trump goes on odd tangent about golf while talking about NATO

  • 'A little bit bizarre': House Intel chair makes cryptic warning of 'serious' security threat'

    Mother of two, a radio station DJ, shot dead at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

    Husband and wife duo team up for play about alcoholism and recovery

  • 'We need this funding': WH urges importance of $95B foreign aid package

  • A call for enshrining the right to vote in the Constitution

  • House GOP made themselves look foolish over impeachment: Rep. Raskin

  • House member slams GOP for being 'The Real House Republicans of Congress'

  • Nikki Haley blasts Trump for attempting to 'take' election over RNC endorsements

  • Trump's long history of fawning over Putin

  • Joe thanks the Senate Republicans who voted for the foreign aid bill

  • GOP senator says 'Putin is on top of his game' while saying U.S. forced Russia into Ukraine War

  • Joe: Republicans are losing because of one self-inflicted Trump wound after another

  • Michael Steele: Dictators don't make life better for you; pick up a history book and read it

  • How Abraham Lincoln evolved on immigration

  • House DCCC chair puts support behind Tom Suozzi in special election

  • 'Why do they hate America?': Joe torches 'sick' Trump, extreme MAGA GOP

  • 'An American Dreamer' looks at a divided country through a veteran's eyes

Morning Joe

Mother of two, a radio station DJ, shot dead at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

The person fatally shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration Wednesday has been identified, as police held three people in custody and sought answers over the culprits and motive behind the shooting. The victim was named by her family as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a popular figure in the city's Hispanic community and beyond. NBC News' Tom Winter reports.Feb. 15, 2024

