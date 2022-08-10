IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Most Latino voters say despite beliefs, banning abortion is wrong, polling shows

04:16

A majority of Latino voters, 76 percent, say regardless of their personal beliefs, they believe banning abortion is wrong, according to new polling. MSNBC's Morgan Radford joins Morning Joe to discuss.Aug. 10, 2022

  • Joe: Trump can release the warrant; He should release the warrant

    08:29

  • Midterm contests take shape after key primaries

    09:43
